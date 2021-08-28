Creative Planning Sells 429,680 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 429,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

