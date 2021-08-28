Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$11.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

