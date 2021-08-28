Credit Suisse Group Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 89,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

