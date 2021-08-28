Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $304,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.