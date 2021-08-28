Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.71 and last traded at $85.34. 35,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,577,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. Bank of America lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

