Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPG. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

CPG opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.