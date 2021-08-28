Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in August

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the July 29th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS COPHF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Creso Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

