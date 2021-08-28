CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.64.
NYSE CRH opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
