CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

