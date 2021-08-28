Critical Review: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) & TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A -5.76% SharpSpring -21.92% -19.12% -13.06%

59.9% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SharpSpring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and SharpSpring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 5.40 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -3.49 SharpSpring $29.29 million 7.52 -$5.83 million N/A N/A

SharpSpring has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and SharpSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpSpring 0 5 0 0 2.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%. SharpSpring has a consensus target price of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than SharpSpring.

Summary

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities beats SharpSpring on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. It operates through SharpSpring Marketing Automation and Perfect Audience Ad Retargeting segments. The company was founded by Richard A. Carlson and Travis Whitton on October 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.