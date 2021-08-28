Critical Survey: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Preferred Bank and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Preferred Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and South Plains Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.34 $69.47 million $4.65 13.66 South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.75 $45.35 million $2.48 9.44

Preferred Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 37.52% 15.17% 1.52% South Plains Financial 25.50% 16.50% 1.69%

Summary

Preferred Bank beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 13 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

