Critical Survey: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fairfax Financial has a consensus price target of $691.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.83 $143.52 million N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.61 $218.40 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Fairfax Financial 12.50% 19.11% 4.20%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Fairfax Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

