Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.76 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.14.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CRR.UN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.55.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.