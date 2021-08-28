Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.93.

CCRN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,426. The stock has a market cap of $777.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

