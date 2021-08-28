CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 121.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2,078.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.00287604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

