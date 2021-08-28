Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 11,691 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $108.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

