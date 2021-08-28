Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 7,622 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

RHI opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

