Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,423,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,897,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $199.92 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

