Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

