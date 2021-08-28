CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $12.96. CVR Energy shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 3,256 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

