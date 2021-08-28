CX Institutional Buys 53 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $663.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

