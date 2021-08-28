CX Institutional Has $135,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5,256.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A opened at $173.81 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $175.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

