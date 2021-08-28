CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 149.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PPL were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

