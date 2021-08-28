CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cintas were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.69 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

