CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $168.79. 296,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

