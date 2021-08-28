Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 399,210 Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ICMB stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.59.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

