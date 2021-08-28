DAOBet Price Tops $0.0320 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $641.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.36 or 0.01296526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00334796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003084 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

