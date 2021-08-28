Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $157.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

