David Donnan Smith Sells 110,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KOSS stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $127.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of 299.88 and a beta of -2.67.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

