David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $591.91 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

