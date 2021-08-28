DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,329,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 678,786 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $271,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

ABT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

