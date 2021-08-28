DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Danaher were worth $141,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

