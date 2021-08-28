DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,609 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $116,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.52. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

