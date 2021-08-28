DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,568 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amgen were worth $183,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,660,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

