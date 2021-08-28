Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. 3,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
