Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. 3,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 107,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 127,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

