Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 52.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.