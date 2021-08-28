Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

