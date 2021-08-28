Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 0.7%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 19.20% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.