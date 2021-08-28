Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.23 ($8.50).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.52 ($7.67) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.68.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

