DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.45-12.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,260. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

