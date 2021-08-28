DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.