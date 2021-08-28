DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $170.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
