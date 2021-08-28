DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $170.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

