Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $935,586.73 and $67.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.12 or 0.00626882 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001613 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

