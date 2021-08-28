Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIISY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

