Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $44.39

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $45.76. Discovery shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

