DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

