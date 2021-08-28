Dollar Tree, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.75. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

