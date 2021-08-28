Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.