Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.39)-($1.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

