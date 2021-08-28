Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.39)-($1.31) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0-256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,085. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

